SAO PAULO, Brazil - Multiple cities across Brazil are under a cover of thick wildfire smoke caused by more than 72,000 fires burning in the Amazon Rain forest.
The number of fires has reached a record high this year, and according to environmental experts at Brazil's Space Research center, over 10,000 new wildfires have started in the last week.
Research done by the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), a non-governmental organization focused on the sustainable development of the Amazon, has linked the wildfires to an increase in deforestation.
The research cites an illegal practice used by developers where a fire is set in an area in the rain forest that developers want to "clear." According to the IPAM, no natural fire exists in the Amazon Rain Forest.
The strong winds fueling the fires are responsible for pushing the smoke into major cities surrounding the fires.
Monday night, the city of Sao Paulo went dark for an hour because of black smoke that pushed through the area and blocked the sun.
Concerned citizens are now calling on Brazil's president to take action, and there is a social media campaign hashtag being used to bring awareness to the wildfires called #prayforamazonia.