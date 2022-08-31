PULLMAN, Wash. - Wildlife crossings over highways, which are intended to preserve biological diversity, also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving about $234,000 to $443,000 every year per crossing.
That's according to an economic analysis from Washington State University. It found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius around each wildlife crossing in the study.
“Wildlife crossing structures not only benefit the ecosystem but may also improve road safety,” said Wisnu Sugiarto, a WSU economics doctoral student and author of the study published in the Transportation Research Record.
Wildlife crossings are established to help animals move in search of food and to escape predators and wildfires. This is the first known study to look at the reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state. Sugiarto said similar evidence has been found by studies in North Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.
Washington state currently has 22 wildlife bridges and underpasses. Half of the state’s wildlife crossings are in Kittitas County where Interstate 90 splits the Cascades, a major division of habitat for many animals.
The cost of these structures can range from $500,000 for a tunnel-like underpass to over $6 million for a broad bridge like the one near the Snoqualmie Pass.
During the study, there were more than 1,600 wildlife-vehicle crashes every year in the state with about 10% resulting in human injury and even a few deaths. Decreasing these accidents would reduce trauma and potentially save lives in addition to saving money, Sugiarto said. Most of the accidents involved safe drivers those who were sober and driving without distractions like texting.
“We often talk about things that we can and cannot control,” said Sugiarto. “From a driver point of view, they may choose to drive safely, but still, unfortunately, there are animals that cross the road, and they end up hitting them. This shows there’s something we can do about these collisions.”