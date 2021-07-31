Wildlife experts across the western united states are expressing concerns that the extreme droughts and wildfires could potentially lead animals into populated towns.
"We are anticipating probably more reports of wildlife being in communities and people being worried about that" said Staci Lehman with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW).
This year, the US has seen record-breaking heat, droughts, and wildfires sweeping across the region. Most of the larger and more mobile animals can escape the flames, but are then forced to find a new habitat and food source.
Lehman says that usual water and food sources have become scarce for animals like deer, bears, elk, and moose. These factors push these usually solitary animals into more populated places.
While most human interactions with wildlife are harmless, Lehman says animals can pose a risk to humans and other animals when they migrate to towns and communities.
While many of the animals go through towns due to a lack of natural food sources, Lehman says the most important thing for residents to remember is to not feed these animals. "A lot of people want to help and so they think the best way to help is to feed the animals. And that kind of causes more problems. So our biggest thing is, while we understand you're trying to help, don't feed displaced animals" said Lehman.
When wildlife does come in contact with humans, it is best to give it plenty of space and contact the DFW for assistance. In many cases, the DFW can safely remove animals from communities using methods like barking dogs, loud noises, and occasional paint balls for bigger animals. If those tactics don't work, they will tranquilize the animal in certain situations to relocate it to a safer habitat.
In addition to the loss of habitat, animals are also experiencing more diseases stemming from the heat.
A disease known as "blue tongue" has been reported by DFW in parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. This disease is caused when animals lose their normal water source, so they resort to more swamp-filled watering holes. When they go to drink the swamp-water, infected gnats bite their tongues and mouth causing the animals to get sick and eventually die.
Staci said this problem becomes more severe when the temperatures rise, causing water sources to dry up.
The DFW is currently monitoring these situations and working to naturally respond to help protect the animals from the dangers of fire season.