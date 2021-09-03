MAZAMA, Wash. - Washington wildlife specialists at Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have seen an unprecedented number of severely burned bears this year in the midst of a record-breaking drought and wildfire season.
Some of those bears came to PAWS as orphans. Cubs injured by wildfires in Eastern Washington over the summer.
Firefighters found a 7-month-old cub near Mazama sometime after June 8 when the now 55,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire was sparked by lightning.
The Cedar Creek Wildfire Bear, as rescuers dubbed her, handed over from firefighters to Assistant Bear & Cougar Specialist at Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Lindsay Welfelt and her colleague, who determined the cub had a good chance of survival if it was taken to a rehab center.
The cub, with second degree burns to her face and feet, was taken to PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynwood, WA.
Doctors treated the cub with pain medication and antibiotics while they confirmed second-degree burns to her muzzle, around both eyes, on her ears, and the tops and bottoms of all four feet. They said the burns to her face were so severe that her eyes were not visible.
After treatments with antimicrobial cream, bandaging and tissue removal, the Cedar Creek Wildfire Bear is showing impressive improvement.
On August 9, doctors confirmed both of her eyes are working, wounds on her ears are slowly healing and the wounds on her front feet are completely healed.
Even as the Cedar Creek cub seemed to be on the path to full recovery, the work at PAWS was apparently far from over as two more severely burned bear cubs were rescued from the Twenty-Five Mile Fire in Chelan.
The newest wildfire cubs were confirmed as siblings and are now being treated for burns even more severe than those observed on the first cub.
PAWS CEO Heidi Wills Yamada noted that the last year has been full of obstacles for PAWS, which relies on the community for funding. "Our resources are stretched thin and we are asking the public to please support our work by donating or volunteering for PAWS,” she said.
Community members who wish to donate can do so here.
Photos and information from PAWS and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife