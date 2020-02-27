homeless generic
SPOKANE, Wash. - Will warming shelters be affected if a COVID-19 outbreak happens in Spokane?
 
KHQ spoke to Jewel's Helping Hands, a warming center in downtown Spokane, and they said that if someone came down with a sickness that it would spread fast.
 
Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewel's Helping Hands, said that around one hundred people can sleep there every night, all within just two rooms.
 
Garcia said that right now they aren't worried about the coronavirus, but they are taking any precautions necessary to avoid it coming to their shelter.
 
She said that they make each person who enters the building to wash their hands multiple times and they scrub the building top to bottom with bleach twice a day.
 
Garcia said if someone where to come down with the virus that they would have to send them to the hospital to avoid getting anyone else sick.

