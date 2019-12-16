As a new Amazon Fulfillment Center prepares to open in Spokane, will your friend or family member be safe working there?
Following an investigation from Reveal that showed several Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the country are reporting much higher rates of injury than the normal rate for their industry, we took a deep dive into the reports.
And not just because the Fulfillment Center is about to open here - with the holidays upon us, and so many people shopping at Amazon on-line, these injury reports have a new urgency.
What we found is that while the rate of injury seems really high, workplace safety is an issue that's fairly nuanced.
Of the 23 centers we have reports for, 19 are reporting injury rates that are higher than industry standard. The two centers with the highest injury rates are 4-5 times higher. They both happen to be in the Pacific Northwest, one in DuPont, WA and the other in Troutdale, OR.
In Troutdale, the numbers indicate that more than one in four employees recorded an injury in 2018. Now, that doesn't necessarily translate into an unsafe workplace.
"There's so much more to it," Suzanne Schmidt said. Schmidt is the Inland Pacific Northwest Chapter President for the Associated Builders and Contractors. She helps companies manage their worker's compensation claims.
The DuPont location's injury rate indicates that about one in five employees were injured in 2018. Of the 165 injuries last year, only six of them resulted in modified duty, rather than just time off.
"It looks to me as if they don't have, and this is just my opinion, but it doesn't look like they're probably using a return-to-work program," Schmidt said, meaning the numbers don't indicate that they have a program in place to accommodate injured employees coming back to work on modified duty.
Spokane's Amazon Fulfillment Center is projected to open in mid-2020 and bring 1,500 jobs to the Spokane area with the potential for more, especially during the holiday season.
KHQ has attempted to reach out to Amazon about these reports, we have not heard back. We will update this story when we do.
To see the reports for injury summaries click HERE and HERE for injury logs.
