It's been a little over a year since 16-year-old, Jacob Leeder, was killed after his car spun into oncoming traffic on I-90 and was T-boned by William Swan. Swan's blood alcohol was twice the legal limit, and was driving with a suspended license.
Swan appeared in court today for his sentencing in Kootenai County, where Jacob's father is a sheriff. The family didn't want to take the case to trail, in fear that it would be a battle of expert opinions to whether or not the crash could've been avoided.
A judge sentenced Swan to seven years in prison for felony vehicular manslaughter. Swan apologized to the family, saying he would trade places with Jacob if he could.
Leeder's mother also made a statement, saying she misses her son every day.She said she knows Jacob is in heaven, and her son would have forgiven Swan for what happened.