UPDATE August 4 at 4:39 PM:
According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, the air quality in the Spokane Metro region has returned to normal.
We are now sitting in the "good" zone.
UPDATE August 4 at 10:30 AM:
The Williams Flats Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 10,438 acres and is zero percent contained.
According to Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 8, the fire grew east towards Redford Canyon and jumped the the west containment line Saturday night.
According to the Washington Department of Ecology, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive people in the Spokane area due to the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Williams Flats Fire is burning at 8,200-acres with zero percent containment about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
According to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation, the fire began on August 2 after lightning struck igniting the fire.
On Friday, crews built lines around the western and eastern perimeter of the fire , but the wind drove the fire to jump the line at Brody Creek Road pushing east.
Saturday, crews are building a line to protect the valley floor.
The fire is moving east towards Redford Canyon which was logged five years ago leaving behind slash fueling the fire.
Steep slopes and limited roads are effecting the effort to fight the fire.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource Law Enforcement Officers are asking boaters on Lake Roosevelt to stay clear of firefighting efforts.