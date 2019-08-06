UPDATE August 6, 9:00 AM:
The Williams Flats Fire burning on the Colville reservation continues to be 20 percent contained and sits at 16,781 acres.
Heavy smoke and reduced visibility have been preventing water-scooping planes and large retardant capable aircrafts from flying.
Tuesday, firefighters continue to work on reestablishing a safe anchor point to begin fireline construction on the northeast flank. Mop-up operations continue on the west flank as crews work to secure the containment line.
UPDATE August 5, 10:13 PM:
According to the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team, the Williams Flats fire has now crossed over Whitestone Ridge, due to increased fire activity on the southeast flank of the fire.
Flames are now visible from State Route 25, just north of Twin Rivers resort, and residents are reporting ash fallout across the area.
Multiple agencies are working along side the Spokane Tribe to monitor the fire. Crews will be stationed along the southeast flank of the fire to work on secure the flank.
Other crews will work on strengthening existing containment lines and mopping up hot spots on the western flank of the fire.
One residence remains under a level two evacuation. Roads closed include Kuehne, Frielander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.
The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team says crews are facing several hazards while battling the fire, including high temperatures, reduced visibility, steep, rocky terrain and wildlife dangers in the form of snakes and bears.
UPDATE August 5, 10:00 AM:
The Williams Flats Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation is burning nearly 13,500 acres, and is reportedly 20-percent contained as of Monday morning.
Air qualities around Spokane and the region continue to stay in the "good" range, though some areas could see them move back into the "moderate" zone Monday.
Crews are working to strengthen existing containment lines and beginning mop-up of hot spots on the west flank of the fire. Line construction continues to take place on the southeast flank toward Whitestone Ridge.
At the latest update, a single residence was under a Level 2 evacuation.
UPDATE August 4 at 4:39 PM:
According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, the air quality in the Spokane Metro region has returned to normal.
We are now sitting in the "good" zone.
UPDATE August 4 at 10:30 AM:
The Williams Flats Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 10,438 acres and is zero percent contained.
According to Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 8, the fire grew east towards Redford Canyon and jumped the the west containment line Saturday night.
According to the Washington Department of Ecology, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive people in the Spokane area due to the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Williams Flats Fire is burning at 8,200-acres with zero percent containment about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
According to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation, the fire began on August 2 after lightning struck igniting the fire.
On Friday, crews built lines around the western and eastern perimeter of the fire , but the wind drove the fire to jump the line at Brody Creek Road pushing east.
Saturday, crews are building a line to protect the valley floor.
The fire is moving east towards Redford Canyon which was logged five years ago leaving behind slash fueling the fire.
Steep slopes and limited roads are effecting the effort to fight the fire.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource Law Enforcement Officers are asking boaters on Lake Roosevelt to stay clear of firefighting efforts.
