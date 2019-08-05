UPDATE August 5, 10:13 PM:

According to the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team, the Williams Flats fire has now crossed over Whitestone Ridge, due to increased fire activity on the southeast flank of the fire.

Flames are now visible from State Route 25, just north of Twin Rivers resort, and residents are reporting ash fallout across the area.

Multiple agencies are working along side the Spokane Tribe to monitor the fire. Crews will be stationed along the southeast flank of the fire to work on secure the flank.

Other crews will work on strengthening existing containment lines and mopping up hot spots on the western flank of the fire.

One residence remains under a level two evacuation. Roads closed include Kuehne, Frielander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team says crews are facing several hazards while battling the fire, including high temperatures, reduced visibility, steep, rocky terrain and wildlife dangers in the form of snakes and bears.

UPDATE August 5, 10:00 AM: