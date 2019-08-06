UPDATE August 6, 10:10 PM:

The Williams Flats fire burning on the Colville Reservation has grown to 18,000-acres. The fire is now 25% contained.

Crews from the Washington Department of Natural Resources are working overnight to reestablish anchor points for a fire lines on the northeast flank of the fire.

The fire has continued to burn over Whitestone Ridge on the southeast flank.

Crews on the west flank have held the fire at Nine Mile Road, securing portions of the line.

The challenges firefighters are facing include high temperatures; active fire behavior; reduced visibility; steep, rock terrain and wildlife dangers, including snakes and bears.

