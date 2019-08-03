The Williams Flats Fire is burning at 8,200-acres with zero percent containment about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
According to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation, the fire began on August 2 after lightning struck igniting the fire.
On Friday, crews built lines around the western and eastern perimeter of the fire , but the wind drove the fire to jump the line at Brody Creek Road pushing east.
Saturday, crews are building a line to protect the valley floor.
The fire is moving east towards Redford Canyon which was logged five years ago leaving behind slash fueling the fire.
Steep slopes and limited roads are effecting the effort to fight the fire.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource Law Enforcement Officers are asking boaters on Lake Roosevelt to stay clear of firefighting efforts.