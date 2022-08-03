CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire is burning 300 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 3 evacuations are in place.
If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school's address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney. It'll open at 10 p.m.
Assistance will include food, cots and other necessities. People are encouraged to bring the following for each of their family: Prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents, and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas, and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.
The Cheney Rodeo grounds are open for large animal evacuations. It's important to know they don't have food available, but there are pens and water.