Wilson Elementary requires masks after respiratory illness outbreak

SPOKANE, Wash. - Due to an increase in respiratory illness Spokane Public Schools has announced that all students, staff and visitors at Wilson Elementary School are required to wear masks starting Dec. 13 through Dec. 16.
The Spokane Regional Health District will uphold a mask mandate when 20% or more students are absent due to cold and flu-related illness. On Dec. 12, around 30% of students from Wilson Elementary were absent due to the common cold, influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and other sickness.
Wilson Elementary will have masks available during this mandate.