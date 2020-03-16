WinCo Foods is recalling frozen berry products due to the potential of contamination with Norovirus.
The recall includes frozen blackberries in a 16 oz. bag and frozen berry medley in 16 and 32 oz. bags, manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, Wash. Winco Foods has removed the recalled products from store shelves.
The products were distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.
The notice affects the following products:
WINCO FOODS FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30502, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.
WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30522, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.
WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 32 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30512, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.
No customer illnesses have been reported to date. Customers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to stores for a full refund.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.
