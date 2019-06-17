WinCo Foods, LLC. is recalling 12-ounce bags of Frozen Red Raspberries because it has the potential to be contaminated with Norovirus, a highly-contagious virus.
The raspberry bags are manufactured by Rader Farms of Bellingham, Wash. WinCo has removed the potentially affected product from store shelves.
The product was distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.
The product recall details are:
WINCO FOODS FROZEN RED RASPBERRIES, 12 oz bag, UPC 0 70552 30501 4. Best By Code Feb/13/2021 with lot number 4045902. The best code is found on the back side of a bag next to the UPC bar code.
No customer illnesses have been reported to this date. WinCo was informed by the FDA after a sample of the product was tested to be contaminated with Norovirus.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product.
Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.