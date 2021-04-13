Winds continue to ramp up throughout the day, with gust likely between 30-50 mph. Batten down the hatches, hold on to your small pets, garbage cans, patio furniture and outdoor decorations. In addition, be prepared for potential power outages, downed tree limbs and difficult driving conditions.
Winds come down a bit on Wednesday, with wind gust still likely to reach 20-25 mph before calming down into Thursday.
The one constant is the sunshine! High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week and weekend, likely bringing us our first 70 degree temperatures of 2021!