SPOKANE, Wash. - A wind advisory remains in place from 1 p.m. Friday afternoon until 7 p.m. Friday evening. Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
The advisory is in place for the Moses Lake area, the Upper Columbia Basin, the Spokane area and the Waterville Plateau.
Patchy, blowing dust will be possible around Moses Lake, Ephrata, Warden and Odessa. Areas near freshly worked fields will have a heightened risk of reduced visibility due to the dust. Area lakes are expected to become rough and potentially dangerous for boaters Friday afternoon and evening.
However, winds are not expected to be as strong or cause as much damage as the wind storm earlier this week.
The National Weather Service said to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. You should also plan on securing outdoor decor.
