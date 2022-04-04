SPOKANE, Wash. - We're tracking high winds Monday throughout the Spokane area and north Idaho and with them comes the possibility of large-scale power outages and damage from fallen trees.
The lights may go out but you don't have to be completely in the dark. Here's some resources to help you track outages and get the help you need.
SPOKANE-AREA
If you live in Spokane or Spokane County, you probably get your power from one of these utility providers. These links will bring you to each company's power outage map where you can track outages and their causes in your area.
Powerful wind storms pose a few major risks to public safety. Downed powerlines and fallen trees are dangerous and can block roads.
If you spot a downed tree on public roads within city limits, call 3-1-1 and report it. City workers will prioritize blocked arterial streets.
If you come across a downed powerline or a tree entangled in a powerline, contact Avista at (800) 227-9187. All downed powerlines should be treated as live, so do not approach them.
If you think a downed line is posing a serious emergency, call 9-1-1.
SPOKANE COUNTY:
For downed trees in Spokane County, call 509-477-3600 and leave a message.
KOOTENAI COUNTY:
For downed trees in Kootenai County, call 208-446-1300.
SAFETY TIPS:
Any time we see winds like the ones in Monday's forecast, the best advice is to stay inside and limit travel as much as possible. If you can't do that, here's some more tips on how to stay safe out there.