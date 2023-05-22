Wind-driven grass fire damages two Pullman duplexes, injures three

PULLMAN, Wash. — A fast-moving grass fire fueled by strong winds damaged two duplexes and injured three people on Pullman's College Hill Monday afternoon.
According to the Pullman Fire Department, the fire started at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Hillside Drive and Northeast Wheatland Drive, where it threatened several buildings. Firefighters arrived quickly and called for a second alarm and mutual aid from five other departments.
The fire spread to one duplex, which was fully engulfed in flames, and damaged another duplex next to it. A third duplex on Hillside Drive had some heat damage but was not evacuated. The fire also destroyed five vehicles and a boat.
Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but none were taken to the hospital. One family of six was displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.
An overhead power line fell on a fire engine during the firefighting operation, causing sparks and minor damage, but no injuries. Avista crews cut off power to the line.
Pullman fire marshal Darren Jones said the fire was under investigation, and that it appeared to have started in the brush area west of the building and was driven by 25 mph winds.