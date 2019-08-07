Wind, heat and humidity are the elements that make fighting the Williams Flats Fire the hardest

Level 3 evacuations are in place for several homes surrounded by the William Flats fire in Inchelium that has grown to more than 21,000 acres since Friday.
KHQ Stephanie Stevenson said she’s overheating just standing outside, let alone fighting a fire for 12 hours a day.
Crews said they need to take extra breaks and drink even more water to fight the heat.
“Crews are doing as best they can,” Public Information Officer Liz Shepard said. “We figure yesterday and today are going to be the hottest days of summer, the dog days of summer"
Fire fighters said that wind, heat and humidity are the three elements that make fighting fires the hardest. Tuesday night, there was wind and all week the heat has been unbearable
Fire fighters said that’s just part of the job, especially when they’re protecting more than just homes on the Colville Indian reservation.
“We are their guest to help manage this fire and they have some very old and sig cultural areas that we need to protect if we can,” Shepard said.
Right now the fire is burning five miles Southeast of Keller with some major road blocks for crews; Steep slopes, limited access to the fire and bad road conditions for the ground crews
Here’s how to know if your home is under a level 3 evacuation. Officials said from the intersection of Little Nine Mile Creek with the Nine Mile-Hellgate Road, draw a straight-line west to the Whitestone Lookout. All areas south of that line are now at a Level 3 Evacuation level which means leave now!
If you are under a level 3 evacuation and need a place to stay the Inchelium Community Center is open through the night with beds and food available for families.