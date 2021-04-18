Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&