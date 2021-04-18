...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Hayden,
Post Falls, and Davenport.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&