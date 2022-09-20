The National Weather Service has issued a Red flag warning for the Okanogan Valley from noon through 7pm Tuesday. Wind gust are expected to approach 25-35 mph, bringing not only the threat of heightened fire danger, but also the potential for blowing dust, especially across the Columbia Basin & Waterville Plateau into Wednesday.
 
Our next system pushes up from NE Oregon will bring a round of much needed rain to the Pacific Northwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday.  Rain will likely linger through the first half of the day Thursday before pushing to the east by afternoon.  
 
Fall officially arrives Thursday and it certainly feels like it, with highs dipping into the 60's to wrap up the work week. 
 
Our first full weekend of Fall is expected to be beautiful,  with cool crisp mornings in the 40's and warm daytime highs in the 70's. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!