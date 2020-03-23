Typical March weather, as we get ready for a wild ride over the next several days!
Winds, Rain, graupel, snow, thunderstorms, cooler temperatures and possible snow to valley floors Wednesday morning depending on timing and temperatures. Daytime highs will drop down into the mid to upper 40's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's.
We'll likely see a brief break Thursday, before our next round of unsettled weather moves in for the weekend.
