A pair of cold fronts will deliver some big changes this week!  The first front will deliver strong westerly winds. Wind advisories in place through Tuesday at 10 AM for Spokane, CDA metro as well as the upper Columbia Basin for wind gust 35-50 mph.  And High wind warnings are in place through Tuesday at 10 AM for the Palouse and lower Columbia Basin for gust in excess of 50 mph.  Be prepared for difficult travel, possible power outages, downed trees, blowing dust and or blowing and drifting snow.  
While snow totals will be relatively light for the valley's , with most seeing 1-2" of snow, significant snow will continue to impact travel in the mountains with Stevens pass and Lookout pass seeing the snow highest totals through Wednesday morning. 
 
Arctic air will settle in mid-week, with daytime highs dropping into the teens and low 20's, with overnight lows in the single digits and wind chill factors that will likely fall to 10° to 15° below.  
 
The good news is that this arctic blast is short lived, with highs heading back into the 30's and 40's for the weekend.  
 

