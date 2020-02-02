A Spokane couple is warning homeowners to double-check their insurance to ensure it covers storm damage.
Early Saturday morning, Andrew Seib and Raena Willow Grace heard a loud crash. They thought it was caused by their cats. They woke up the next morning to find a huge tree limb crushing their car.
They called their insurance agent and realized that storm damage wasn't part of their coverage plan. They're understandably not thrilled, but they're still trying to look on the bright side.
"[The] house is still intact, nobody got hurt, neighbors didn't get hurt, everything is good." Sieb said.
The couple has another car, but can't drive it until it is registered. Sieb said he will bike the 30 minutes to work until they figure out their transportation situation.
Grace said they'll be okay, but would appreciate any help with fixing their car.
"Yeah, could've been much worse, that's what I keep saying. In a couple of years this will be a really funny story," Grace said.
