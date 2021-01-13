"I come around the corner and the entire mask of my meter had been ripped off my house and was on the ground," said homeowner, Chris Corey following Wednesday's wind storm.
This statement, comes five years after Chris and Christina Corey's first property was severely damaged after the wind storm in 2015.
Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris and Christina Corey were woken up by the strong winds outside of their home in the Spokane Valley.
Less than five hours later they fell victim to their second wind storm incident, bringing down their pine tree as well as the street's power transformer. The couple says the 2015 accident was worse.
"All I remember is her looking out the main window of the house and I told her you got to get away from that window because if that tree does fall you are right in the path of where that tree is going to fall- it wasn't but ten seconds later the neighbors tree fell, and we are like oh my god, it was a smaller tree we were thinking oh these are bigger trees, and ten seconds after that it came through and it sounded like a bomb went through the house," Corey stated.
Winds peaked at 71 mph back in 2015, which was the same peak as Wednesday's wind storm.
Chris and Christina say they bought this house to stay clear from incidents like this.
"We bought this place thinking 'hey there are barely any trees next to this house' and low and behold the two pines in front, I figured it wouldn't hit the house maybe the powerline, well it hit the powerline, and here we are."
Luckily, the couple bought a generator last week, not knowing what fate would hold just a week later.
They advise people to prepare ahead if you can.
"Do your diligence because it's going to happen, maybe not today or tomorrow, but eventually there is going to be some situation, you can't prepare for every situation, but if you can prepare for it, try."
The power transformer should be moved in a day or two, and then Chris and Christina will figure out how to remove the tree.
