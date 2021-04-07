A cold front will sweep across the pacific northwest bringing gusty winds and mountain snow through Thursday!
Wind gust between 20-30 mph will likely bring patchy blowing dust and elevated fire danger, especially for the upper Columbia Basin and the Cascade valleys.
Winter weather advisories go into effect for the Cascades, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, with anywhere from 4-14" of new snow expected into Thursday morning.
Daytime highs drop into the 50's for the remainder of the week and weekend, with overnight lows into the mid to upper 20's and low 30's.