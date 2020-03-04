We started off the day with some breezy conditions, but as we head into the second half of the day winds are looking to calm down. By tonight we will just expect to see light winds. Temperatures are trying to hit the 50° benchmark, but as long as those winds remain in place it will feel a little cooler than numbers reflect. Mostly sunny skies are making for a gorgeous day though! Mountain snow is continuing to fall, so if you are traveling please check pass conditions.
Tomorrow a nice mix of sun and clouds is expected. Temperatures should be a bit warmer than today as they rise into the mid 50's with high pressure building back in. Winds will be noticeably calmer than today as well. It looks like our next chance for rain will arrive Friday and could continue into Saturday.
