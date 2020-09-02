Gusty winds will continue to be a concern for fire fighters on the front lines today, with wind gust in central Washington at 30-40 mph.
Occasional winds and temperatures heading up for Labor Day weekend, with highs shooting into the 90's and 100's for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday into Monday another cold front will swing through, picking up the winds and dropping temperatures back into the mid 80's for the start of the week.
