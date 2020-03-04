High pressure strengthens over the Pacific Northwest, with daytime highs heading back into the 50's through Thursday. Our next system moves in on Friday bringing a round of scattered showers and then more widespread rain on Saturday with a possible rain/snow mix to start the day. Temperatures drop back into the mid 40's for the weekend and then head back into the 50's with clearing skies next week.
Winds Die Down, Temps Head Back Up!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Test results for Spokane County resident who displayed coronavirus symptoms expected Monday or Tuesday
- UPDATE: Colville School District cancels school for a third day in a row after person is tested for COVID-19
- BUSH's Beans teams with Brian Baumgartner from 'The Office' for National Chili Day recipe
- City of Spokane makes preparations for potential spread of coronavirus
- Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies woman murdered in North Spokane motel
- Two Idaho school districts closed Monday for 'precautionary coronavirus cleaning'
- 14 people in Idaho under observation for COVID-19
- Coronavirus expected to spread as Wash. prepares to become first in country to perform in-state testing
- Court documents detail gruesome Spokane murder scene, woman 'nearly decapitated' in hotel room
- BREAKING: Second person dies of coronavirus in the state of Washington
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.