Gusty conditions continue through Wednesday, with potential gust of 25-35 mph. Patchy blowing dust and elevated fire danger will be a concern throughout the day. Temperatures are on the rise though, heading up into the low 60's under mostly sunny skies.
The one constant is the sunshine, and we will continue to see plenty of that through the end of the week and the weekend as high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest delivering what looks to be our first 70 (80's in the Basin) degree temperatures of 2021. Time to make that tee time and get ready to fire up the BBQ!