Leslie Lowe
Daytime highs will remain above average Tuesday, in the upper 80's and 90's. 
A cold front Tuesday afternoon will bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions into Tuesday evening, with wind gust 25-30 mph for Spokane/CDA and 35-45 through the Cascade Valleys and central Washington.  Winds remain breezy Wednesday and temperatures drop into the low 70's (about average for this time of year) and will stay in the 70's through the end of the week, with a nice mix of sun and clouds into Friday.
 

