UPDATE 12:52 PM:
Silverwood has announced that the park will be closed all day. Anyone who had tickets can log into their account and get a refund or reschedule for a different day. In a post on Facebook it wrote:
Due to an unknown timeline regarding when power will be restored, we have made the decision to close the park for the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding, you can log into your account and press the manage reservation button to refund your tickets or reschedule to a different day. Once power is restored, you can call guest relations for any additional questions. Silverwood will open back up on Saturday and Sunday next week.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Silverwood Theme Park is closed because of a power outage.
In a post on Facebook, the park wrote:
Due to high winds, the power at the park is currently out. We are working with Kootenai Electric to get more information regarding when power will be restored. Once we have that information, we will post it right away. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Power outages have been reported around the region due to high winds.
