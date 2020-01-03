After a gorgeous day today with high temperatures about 15° above average for this time of year, we do have changes on the way going into the weekend. For tonight, we will look for mostly cloudy skies and with a fast moving cold front breezy conditions as well as mountain snow showers. We will see a slight chance for a rain/snow mix as we head into the overnight hours here in Spokane.
Saturday the most noteworthy weather element will be in the winds. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 2am to 4am for much of Eastern Washington and extending as far east as Western Montana. We could see sustained winds up to 30mph and the strongest gusts would be as high as 50mph. This does mean that isolated power outages will be possible and we could deal with blown down tree limbs. Travel especially for high profile vehicles will be a challenge. If you are heading into Montana winds are anticipated to be even stronger there with a High Wind Watch in place. Widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult especially with blowing snow impacting visibility.
Otherwise for tomorrow, skies should clear into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies on the way. Temperatures again are heading well above average into the mid to upper 40's. Mountain snow showers will look to continue. The next chance to see snow in Spokane looks to be Sunday morning.
