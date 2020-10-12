Roads this morning are still wet after the rain that moved through while you were asleep so please drive with extra caution. That system is continuing to push east and we are looking dry for much of the day today. Meanwhile, the mountain locations in Idaho and Montana are seeing snow leaving Winter Weather Advisories in place.
The winds are a big player for today and tomorrow. We are expecting breezy conditions today. To the south of us a Wind Advisory is in place until 11AM. If you are driving out that way, both hands should be on the wheel!
Tomorrow afternoon we go under a High Wind Watch. Gusts in the 30mph range are expected. Across the Inland Northwest we could see downed trees and power outages. Those outdoor objects will need to be secured ahead of time.
A warm front pushing in will bring our next round of widespread precipitation during the overnight hours and into at least the first half of the day tomorrow. By mid-week drier conditions are expected.
