SPOKANE, Wash. - The NWS issued a warning today for high winds Friday night along Highway 2 and to the north, across Columbia Basin and western Spokane county. The winds will become more widespread on Saturday, with possible gusts around 50 mph.
Avista assures their clients that should outages occur, they are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so.
There are three ways to report outages.
- Download the Avista app via the Apple store or Google Play
- Text OUT to 284-782
- Report it via the website
As always in these zany zephyrs, be sure to secure any decorations and close windows securely to avoid structure damage.