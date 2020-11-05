It's a windshield wipers kind of day out there as low pressure is bringing rain to the Inland Northwest. This system is also kicking up the winds. Breezy conditions are anticipated with strong gusts. That does mean you need to have both hands on the wheel. Those winds will come down later in the day. Daytime highs remain above average as we look to finish the day in the 50s. Low temperatures head into the low 40s.
Tomorrow we will continue to see a chance for rain, although models are indicating right now that band staying primarily to the south of us. For anyone looking to head across the mountain passes be ready for winter travel.
