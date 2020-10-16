Those winds are yet again our main player for today! The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory which is kicking off at 1PM. It is set to expire at 9PM tonight. Sustained winds around 20-30mph won't be uncommon. Gusts stronger than 50mph are expected across the Inland Northwest at times. Blowing dust is a concern back through Central Washington in particular, please use extra caution on the road and keep both hands on the wheel. We could see another round of damaged tree limbs and power outages too.
Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Those showers look likely over the Northeastern corner of Washington and North Idaho. Temperatures today will be warmer than what we've been seeing lately as we head into the low 60s. Overnight we drop to the low 40s.
Hints of sunshine are expected tomorrow along with a light wind. During the overnight hours our next system arrives. The snow level is expected to be from 4700ft to 4200ft, so we could see passes impacted.
