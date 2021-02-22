Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane area. * WHEN...Through 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gust potential is expected with the passage of the cold front late Monday afternoon into early Monday evening when the winds shift from southwest to the west. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&