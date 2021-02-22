Temperatures will be their warmest today, with daytime highs popping into the upper 40's and 50's. Showers will be scattered through this afternoon, with another round of snow set to push into the mountains tonight.
A cold front moving across the Pacific Northwest tonight will deliver heavy snowfall for the Cascades, with snowfall rates as high as 1-2" and winter weather advisories and warnings in place through tomorrow evening.
Winds remains breezy, with scattered chances for a rain/snow mix and or rain/graupel through Tuesday, with a break in our active weather pattern Wednesday.
Temps will drop slightly for the second half of the week into the upper 30's, with another round of unsettled weather on the way Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.