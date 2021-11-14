power outage

SPOKANE, Wash. - The heavy winds have caused outages across the area. 

According to Avista, a scattering of outages have been reported, affecting around 1,000 customers. 

Inland Power reports an area-wide outage, affecting around 3,400 customers in the Spokane area and Airway Heights. 

Crews are working to restore power to affected homes. 

UPDATE: As of 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Inland Power reports the outages have been reduced to only 22 customers. Avista remains on site at Wellpinit to try and restore power to nearly 500 customers. 

This is a developing situation. Check back in for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!