SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 17 flights to various airport hubs across the Pacific Northwest are delayed due to winds.
According to the Spokane International Airport's Flight Tracker, 4 flights departing from Seattle, Washington to Spokane are listed as delayed.
Those flights include:
- Delta Airlines Flight 4103
- Alaska Airlines Flight 396
- American Airlines Flight 6847
- Alaska Airlines Flight 2390
Thirteen additional flights departing from Spokane to locations up and down the West Coast are also delayed.
Those flight include:
- Alaska Airlines Flight 247 to Seattle
- Alaska Airlines Flight 2347 to Seattle
- Alaska Airlines Flight 2355 to Portland, Oregon
- Alaska Airlines Flight 2241 to Seattle
- Alaska Airlines Flight 533 to Seattle
- Alaska Airlines Flight 2811 to Portland
- American Airlines Flight 6837 to Seattle
- American Airlines Flight 7466 to Seattle
- American Airlines Flight 7493 to Seattle
- American Airlines Flight 7580 to Portland
- Delta Airlines Flight 3969 to Seattle
- United Airlines Flight 5606 to San Francisco, California
If you are flying out tonight, make sure to check with the airport to see if your flight is affected.
You can check the Spokane International Airport Flight Tracker by clicking here.
