SPOKANE, Wash. - Wings of Rescue, a donation-based charity flying high-capacity transport of at-risk pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster zones, is flying its 60,000th pet from Fort Worth, TX to her final stop in Seattle, WA today!
Ophelia, a one-year-old redbone coonhound, was voted as the lucky pet from among four dogs on the Wings of Rescue Facebook page. She was transferred to the Humane Society of North Texas in May and was skipped over flights out for several months, remaining in the care of HSNT, but now is her time to fly. She has been described as a class clown, full of personality, and a very good girl. She will be taken in by the Seattle Humane, where she will be available for public adoption.
"The Humane Society of North Texas is one of our great partners and a very compassionate shelter,. We are thrilled that Ophelia, the 60,000th pet to board a Wings of Rescue flight, is coming from such a wonderful group of animal lovers. And while every pet we fly is special, reaching the milestone of 60,000 pets is particularly gratifying to all of us at Wings of Rescue," said Ric Browde, CEO of Wings of Rescue, in a press release.
"Symbolically it represents many years of hard work by our team, countless miles in the air, and many, many happy endings. We can’t wait to get to 70,000!"
The HSNT has a very low euthanasia rate, which can lead to a buildup of adoptable pets. Rather than end the lives of animals who remain in the shelter for too long, they rely on charities like Wings of Rescue to safely deliver them to partner shelters with the resources to care for them.
However, that isn't the only service Wings of Rescue provides. They also rescue animals from disaster zones and transport them to safety, hopefully to reunite with their owners. In addition to animal transport, they have airlifted more than 430 tons of veterinarian supplies, food, medicine, and other aids to pets and people in need.
But before Ophelia gets settled in at Seattle Humane, 95 other pets are also on board and being delivered to local shelters.
The flight will make one stop in Coeur d'Alene around 12:30 p.m. PST, where the Kootenai Humane Society will be taking in some of the animals and getting them ready for their new homes. The plane will then land in Everett, WA at roughly 3 p.m., where the remaining animals will be met not only with Seattle Humane, but also the NOAH Center and Kitsap Humane Society.
"The pets on this flight, and all pets flown by Wings of Rescue, are medically cleared for transportation, meet local and state vaccination requirements, and have been in shelter facilities long enough to be identified as abandoned or unwanted," states the release. The flights are also pressurized and temperature-controlled for the comfort and safety of the animals, and pets are only brought to shelters where no pets will be displaced by new arrivals.