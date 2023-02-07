SPOKANE, Wash. - One Washington resident rubbed elbows with Lady Luck on Monday night! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state which matched all 6 winning numbers.
The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 07.
Before taxes, the winner of the jackpot may opt to receive an annuitized prize of $754.6 million, distributed in an immediate partial payment followed by annual payments over 29 years which increase by 5%; or they may opt a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.
The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot Monday night was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history.
The Powerball lotto is played 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. In addition to the lucky Washingtonian, five people in Michigan and New York won $1 million, and one person in Texas won $2 million in last night's drawing.
Following the night's wins, the Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $20 million on Feb. 8.