SPOKANE, Wash.- This weekend snow and chilly temperatures are on the horizon meaning it's time to get back into winter driving mode.
This weekend is looking to bring rain and snow, and chilly winds.
Before hitting the road this weekend, make sure your car is prepared for icy conditions.
Winter Driving Checklist:
Prepare to hit the road by making sure your car fluids are good, you have a full tank of gas, and tires are in good conditions. Studded tires are legal in Idaho from October 1 to April 30, and legal in Washington from November 1 - March 31st.
What to carry in your car:
- first aid kit
- water and snacks
- flashlight
- ice scraper or snow brush
- extra batteries
- phone charger
- flares or emergency flashers
- blankets
- jumper cables
- snow chains
- winter clothing
- cat litter or sand as added weight, or for more traction under tires
If you find yourself stuck or stranded, stay in your car, put on your flashers, call for help and wait until it arrives.
Before you hit the road check the weather, and download WSDOT app on your cellphone to check road conditions.