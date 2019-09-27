SPOKANE, Wash.- It's not even October and snow and chilly temperatures may be knocking on your door before you know it.
This weekend is looking to bring rain and snow, and chilly winds.
It's important to take preventive measures now to protect your home from cold weather, and save some bills in your pocket.
Winterizing Checklist:
First, don't wait for it to snow to buy a shovel, or a few extra cans of food, or winter clothing. Once you have the essentials, move on to your home.
Gutters & Spouts:
Clean gutters and downspouts in mid-fall. Install or replace leaf guards or broken gutters. As leaves continue to fall, periodically check and clean out gutters.
Doors & Windows:
Check doors and windows for cracks in seals or weatherproofing, where warm air can escape. Install new weatherproofing to areas with a draft.
Heating Systems:
Before cold weather hits, replace furnace filter and test your heating system.
Use caution when warming rooms with space heaters. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths.
If you use a space heaters, make sure there it is at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Turn off heaters when people leave the room or go to sleep. Also, never plug a heater into a power strip.
Roof, Chimney, & Decks:
Check for damage or leaks in roofing. Clean chimneys and fireplaces before winter weather comes. Close any vents in your home that may have been opened for the warm weather. Apply new coat of sealer if needed on decks.
Lawn Care:
Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and turn off the water. Drain or blow-out sprinklers to prevent water in pipes from freezing and breaking.