ATHOL, Idaho - Winter storms have forced Silverwood Theme Park to close for its last weekend of the 2019 season.
"Due to the current winter storm and for the safety of our guests, we are going to close the park for the weekend," Silverwood said on its social media pages. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding."
Silverwood said any questions or concerns can be directed to their guest relations number at 208-683-3400 ext. 0. Guests who pre-purchased tickets can also request a refund through the guest relations line.
"Thank you for a GREAT 2019 season and we look forward to seeing you during Scarywood," Silverwood said.
Silverwood will shift gears to its 10th year of Scarywood Haunted Nights next week. Scarywood will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 3-26th and Nov. 1-2.