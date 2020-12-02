SPOKANE, Wash. - As a new way to promote local businesses, you can now shop at the "Winter Farmers Market" at the Pavilion every Wednesday during December and January. There will be local food growers, artisans, fresh local products, handmade goods, and prepared food available for takeout.

Winter Farmers Market at the Pavilion

Each Wednesday in December and January

(December 2, 9, 16, 30, January 6, 13, 20, 27)

3 – 7 P.M.

www.RiverfrontSpokane.org 

“We are thrilled to offer a way to connect local small businesses with customers in a safe and festive environment at the Pavilion,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “We’re all focused on doing what we can to support our downtown and neighborhood shops, and this farmers market is one piece of that effort city-wide.”

Vendors will be placed throughout the Pavilion Central Plaza, with limited retail from small local businesses inside the Pavilion Main Lobby and Sky Room. 

The market is in partnership with the Fairwood Farmers Market. Here's a look at some of the vendors you'll see tonight:

Big Barn Brewing

K2 Greens

Browning Beef

Liberty Cider

Commellini Estate

Mama Torrez

Functional Pottery

Marketplace Botanicals

Great Harvest

Sweets by SarahK

Highland Honey

Swell Coffee

Increditruck

The Scone Ranger

