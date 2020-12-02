SPOKANE, Wash. - As a new way to promote local businesses, you can now shop at the "Winter Farmers Market" at the Pavilion every Wednesday during December and January. There will be local food growers, artisans, fresh local products, handmade goods, and prepared food available for takeout.
Winter Farmers Market at the Pavilion
Each Wednesday in December and January
(December 2, 9, 16, 30, January 6, 13, 20, 27)
3 – 7 P.M.
“We are thrilled to offer a way to connect local small businesses with customers in a safe and festive environment at the Pavilion,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “We’re all focused on doing what we can to support our downtown and neighborhood shops, and this farmers market is one piece of that effort city-wide.”
Vendors will be placed throughout the Pavilion Central Plaza, with limited retail from small local businesses inside the Pavilion Main Lobby and Sky Room.
The market is in partnership with the Fairwood Farmers Market. Here's a look at some of the vendors you'll see tonight:
Big Barn Brewing
K2 Greens
Browning Beef
Liberty Cider
Commellini Estate
Mama Torrez
Functional Pottery
Marketplace Botanicals
Great Harvest
Sweets by SarahK
Highland Honey
Swell Coffee
Increditruck
The Scone Ranger
