Our next system moves in Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing widespread snow for the mountains and a rain/snow mix and or light snowfall amounts (1-3") for the valley floors.  
 
Moderate to heavy snow is expected for the northeast mountains of Washington and Idaho. With the heaviest snow expected in the panhandle and winter storm watches that will be in place through Saturday afternoon. Be prepared for winter travel through the the weekend.  
 
An arctic air mass sinks south Saturday causing temperatures to plummet!  Highs next week will drop into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits or sub-zero. 

