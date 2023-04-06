We're officially in spring, with April showers on the horizon, but to the surprise of many, the mountains have held onto their snow! For some mountain resorts, this means extra time for skiers and snowboarders to get out and hit the slopes.
If you're reluctant to pack your winter gear up, here are the places you can go!
49 Degrees North: Their last midweek operations end Friday, April 7, but they say, "We’re adding extra weekends to the schedule, as long as you all show up to play and the snow holds out!"
As a bonus, guests who bring three cans of food with them for donation will receive a discount on their lift pass! For extra fun, there's an egg hunt planned for this Saturday!
Silver Mountain: This is also the last week of midweek operations, with plans to continue operating on weekends while the snow lasts!
This Sunday is an egg hunt, while the Leadman Triathlon will be held April 22!
Lookout Pass: The plan for Lookout is to be open seven days a week until April 16! This Friday, guests who bring seven cans of food for donation will receive $20 off their lift pass! An egg hunt will be held Sunday.
Schweitzer: Schweitzer will close as planned, with closing day on Sunday, April 9.
Pass holder appreciation day is April 8, will a bunch of prizes, games, and giveaways! Those who hold Sunday-Friday passes will get in free on Saturday.